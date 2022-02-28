Andrew Garfield Has An Interesting Rebuttal To Those Spider-Man: No Way Home Costume Claims
Since his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man with 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," Tom Holland has developed something of a reputation for revealing a bit too much during interviews. Whether he's spoiling some detail about an upcoming movie that the studio would rather keep under wraps, or giving us too much information about his digestive tract, his loose lips are an aspect of Holland's personality that fans have come to adore.
Last week, Holland once again spilled a secret, this time about his "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars. In an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Holland said that one of the other Spider-Men had some extra padding in their Spidey suit to keep their rear looking shapely. Said Holland, "I'm not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake a** in their suit." Since Holland made clear it wasn't him, that narrowed the spandex-stuffing suspects down to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, neither of whom, if they were the culprit, would probably prefer fans to know why their spider-glutes look so toned.
Andrew Garfield dodged rumors of his appearance in "No Way Home" for months, so you'd think he could handle a bit of deflection regarding Holland's claims of booty-boosting. But when an interviewer asked him to confirm or deny Holland's accusation, Garfield's response was to provide evidence that, if we're honest, raises its own set of questions.
Garfield says he's seen Tobey Maguire's butt, and it's not fake
In a red carpet interview with Andrew Garfield at the SAG Awards, Entertainment Tonight asked the "Tick, Tick...Boom!" star about Tom Holland's claims that either he or Tobey Maguire had a "fake butt" in their Spider-Man costume while filming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (via Entertainment Tonight on Twitter). "Well it's not me," Garfield said. "I don't know, I assumed everyone's butts were their butts." That seems like a reasonable assumption, but in denying the rumor, Garfield had inadvertently narrowed down the stockings-stuffer to a singular suspect: Tobey Maguire.
The interviewer pressed forward, saying, "So, it's not you, it's not Tom, so I guess that means—," but Garfield cut her off before she could finish. "No, I don't think it's Tobey," he said. "I've seen Tobey's butt. Tobey's got back." As expected, fans were quick to jokingly wonder how, exactly, Garfield had come to receive a front-row seat for Maguire's backside. Twitter user @tbymgr hilariously responded with a candid photo of an uncomfortable-looking Tobey. Meanwhile, others claimed Garfield was simply covering for his co-star or that Holland had made up the story for laughs.
Whether we'll ever get to the bottom of this remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: Holland has put his co-stars in an uncomfortable seat.