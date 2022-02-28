Andrew Garfield Has An Interesting Rebuttal To Those Spider-Man: No Way Home Costume Claims

Since his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man with 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," Tom Holland has developed something of a reputation for revealing a bit too much during interviews. Whether he's spoiling some detail about an upcoming movie that the studio would rather keep under wraps, or giving us too much information about his digestive tract, his loose lips are an aspect of Holland's personality that fans have come to adore.

Last week, Holland once again spilled a secret, this time about his "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars. In an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Holland said that one of the other Spider-Men had some extra padding in their Spidey suit to keep their rear looking shapely. Said Holland, "I'm not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake a** in their suit." Since Holland made clear it wasn't him, that narrowed the spandex-stuffing suspects down to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, neither of whom, if they were the culprit, would probably prefer fans to know why their spider-glutes look so toned.

Andrew Garfield dodged rumors of his appearance in "No Way Home" for months, so you'd think he could handle a bit of deflection regarding Holland's claims of booty-boosting. But when an interviewer asked him to confirm or deny Holland's accusation, Garfield's response was to provide evidence that, if we're honest, raises its own set of questions.