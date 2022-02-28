Bruce Campbell Confirms Those Intriguing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Rumors

The partnership between Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi is one of the most famous and inseparable in all of American film, dating all the way back to when the two became friends in high school and began to make Super 8 movies together (via IGN). Even in projects that didn't feature Campbell in primary roles, such as the "Spider-Man" films, Raimi still found a way to include his friend; any fan of the actor will remember that he had cameos as different characters in each of the three Spidey installments.

Now, the partnership may be gaining yet another chapter, as Reddit user tylerjb223 has revealed in a post about their meetup with Campbell. Per the post, made in the popular r/raimimemes sub, Campbell may be appearing in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Asked point-blank about the project, Campbell is quoted, "not exactly word-for-word but to the best of [the poster's] memory," as having said, "The deal with Doctor Strange is interesting. A majority of the film was reshot extensively, so I have no idea what's in there and what isn't. I did a cool scene with a character that's been beloved for years, and ... we'll have to see what ends up in the movie. I don't know if it's still in there. It's a pretty cool part."

Exciting news if true, to say the least — but take it with a grain of salt. Now let the speculation commence about which beloved character Campbell could be sharing the screen with.