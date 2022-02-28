Olivia Benson's Best Episode In Law & Order: SVU Season 4

It's easy to forget, after 23 seasons of character growth and development on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," that Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson was once an up-and-coming detective with just as much to learn as any other member of the squad. Looking back over all that growth and development, it's equally easy to forget that in addition to her more iconic moments over the years (e.g., the times she went undercover or was "too close to the case"), Benson became who she is today through a series of quieter, less dramatic moments, as well.

One of those moments arrived late in Season 4, during a case in which Benson compels a rape victim (and the case's last viable witness) to testify in court, despite the fact that the specific circumstances of the trial mean the victim must undergo further trauma. Nearly 20 seasons later, fans have grown accustomed to the former detective and lieutenant's ability to put even the most hesitant victim at ease, to leaning on her so-called "whisper voice," and to doing all she can to protect the victim's well-being. In earlier seasons of the series, though, Benson was much more inclined to inadvertently push the victim away in her well-intentioned but too-enthusiastic attempt to get to the bottom of their story, coax them into a disclosure, or elicit their much-needed testimony.

In Episode 22 of Season 4 ("Futility"), Benson is forced to grapple with the often-disappointing emotional cost-benefit of her job as an SVU detective, and to question how much good she's actually doing.