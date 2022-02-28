Great News For Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal TV Series

The "Twisted Metal" video game series featured a group of colorful characters trying to come out on top and take down their opponents through vehicular battles. Think of it as a monster truck rally — with missiles. There have been nine different games in the series since it debuted in 2001 on the PlayStation, ranging from sequels like "Twisted Metal: Black" to spin-off games like "Twisted Metal: Small Brawl" (per Polygon).

Fans of the series have long speculated with hope that the very visual, funny game might spin off into an animated series, TV show, or live-action film. In September 2021, it was announced that a series based on video games was in the process of being adapted for the Peacock streaming platform. The news arrived months after it was reported in February 2021 that the PlayStation game was being developed into a TV series. According to Deadline's report from late 2021, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, best known for "Deadpool," co-adapted the games into a series format, and Michael Jonathan Smith of "Cobra Kai" fame will executive produce and write for the series.

Today, "Twisted Metal" fans who were already eagerly awaited to see their beloved game on screens everywhere received an exciting update about the project.