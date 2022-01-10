Euphoria Just Made HBO Max History With Its Season 2 Premiere

It's no secret that the entertainment landscape has more than its fair share of teen dramas, with few of them ever successfully able to break away from the pack. HBO's "Euphoria" from creator Sam Levinson is one such rarity, which debuted in June of 2019 and immediately captivated small screen viewers. The series follows a group of high school students as they reach the point in their lives where fitting in becomes exceedingly difficult. It explores themes like drug abuse, sexuality, identity, and more, amounting to a production that can be both difficult to watch yet impossible to look away from.

In the years since the first season of "Euphoria" hit the airwaves, critics and casual audiences alike have showered it with praise. The performances put out by the likes of Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, among others, received plenty of positive press, as did the show's raw, authentic nature and penchant for pushing the content envelope. There's nothing like it, to put it mildly, hence why it has also become an award magnet, with three Primetime Emmys and a myriad of other honors to its name. With all of that in mind, one has to ask: where in the world is Season 2?

Worry no longer, "Euphoria" fans, as Season 2 premiered on January 9, 2022, and has made HBO Max history in the process.