Timothy Spall Of The Last Bus Reveals Why Kristen Stewart Is The Perfect Diana In Spencer - Exclusive

When asked what it was like working with Kristen Stewart in "Spencer" and how Spall thinks the movie as a whole represented the late Princess Diana, he said, "The movie advertises itself from right at the beginning as a fable based on a true tragedy, so it is saying, 'This isn't purporting to be real.'" He added, "As soon as Kristen walked on the set, I knew that she had [gotten] it spot on, as soon as she walked in and started speaking."

Anyone who's seen the film can certainly attest to that. "I'm playing, in a sense, the antagonist. I'm spending a lot of the film telling her off, quietly and respectfully, how to behave. I knew as soon as I saw her that she had, to use an American term if I may, 'slam dunked it' straight away from day one," Spall continued, ringing Stewart's praise. "I know that only comes from thought, research, a lot of thought, and being a brilliant actress. I thought instantly — not only did I think that, I thought, 'My goodness, she's being good.' I thought, 'This is where she's showing how ... We all know she's good, but this is how she's showing how really good she is.'"

People have often criticized Stewart for taking on roles with characters who are supposed to be a bit bland by nature. When she does something like "Spencer," it's clear just how far her range goes.