Elsie Fisher Talks Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Favorite Horror Movies, And More - Exclusive Interview

Were you a big fan of horror movies before getting cast in "Texas Chainsaw?"

Yeah, especially [for] the last couple of years, I've really enjoyed the genre and especially the new stuff that's been coming out that subverts a lot of classic tropes and is very inventive and interesting.

Do you have some favorite horror movies of all time?

I really love John Carpenter's "The Thing." I think that's really brilliant and going back to some of the newer stuff that's coming out, I think Jordan Peele's fantastic. I loved "Us," "Get Out," [and] also Ari Aster, you know? "Hereditary," love it.

Were there any scenes in "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" that were like genuinely frightening to film?

There's one point near the end of the movie where I go in to shoot Leatherface and save Melody, and then my gun totally fails. I look like an idiot, and I'm running. After that, when I'm running away from him, the chainsaw that they had on set [may have been] a real chainsaw, or at least had very realistic sounding noises.

We had four different chainsaws, I think. There was a plastic one, one with just chains, one with just sounds, and then a real one. That was pretty terrifying. Everyone knew exactly what they were doing, thankfully. No one got hurt, and I never felt like I was going to get hurt, but that's instincts kick in. You're like, "Oh crap. That's a chainsaw." It was a lot fun.