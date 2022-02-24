Paul Dano Clarifies His Controversial Statement About The Batman

It's a big deal for any actor to assume a role as iconic as Bruce Wayne or Riddler, but "The Batman" seems more than up to the task to leave its mark on the mythos surrounding the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano, respectively, appear to embody their characters wonderfully, and audiences will be able to see their new takes on the iconic characters in a little over a week now.

It will be particularly interesting to see Paul Dano's take on the Riddler after making some eye-catching comments about playing the role. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dano mentioned how he had trouble sleeping after shooting some of his scenes, saying, "There were some nights around that I probably didn't sleep as well as I would've wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character. It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you're there because going up and down is kind of hard."

The quote took off on social media, with many likening the statement to Heath Ledger's performance as Joker in 2008's "The Dark Knight." Ledger was famously sleep-deprived during the preparation and filming of the superhero movie, and many wondered why playing Batman villains gets actors into a more disturbed mental state. Now, Dano has clarified what he meant by that declaration to EW.