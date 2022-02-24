Paul Dano's Riddler Is Unmasked In A New Clip From The Batman
It's safe to say that "The Batman" is one of the most hotly anticipated movies to come out in 2022. Audiences are chomping at the bit to see a new Caped Crusader film with Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne. This time around, he goes up against the Riddler (Paul Dano) with appearances from Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).
Despite the pedigree of the characters featured in the movie, there's still quite a lot we don't know about them. The trailers and marketing materials have done a good job of concealing many of the characters, obscuring the true intentions and roles of the likes of Falcone and Penguin. One of the biggest mysteries (perhaps appropriately enough) that remained for the longest time is the true face of Paul Dano's Riddler. We've seen him in his now-signature mask, but there hasn't been a good look at his actual face until now.
With "The Batman" coming out in just over a week, the marketing push has reached a fever pitch. Now, a new clip has surfaced that gives us a good look at Riddler in all his glory.
Riddler shows his face
"Good Morning America" was the first outlet to showcase the new clip. It starts out with what we've seen before, namely with the cops surrounding Riddler as he's sitting in a diner with a cup of coffee in front of him. In previous trailers, the clip cuts out before viewers get a chance to lay eyes on his face, but that's not the case with this video. Instead, the camera lingers on his face for a few moments, and indeed, it's Paul Dano looking eerily similar to his role in "Prisoners."
It's a haunting clip, given how calm Riddler appears. As the police surround him, Riddler slowly puts his hands in the air and turns around to face his captors. He doesn't put up a fight, but it's clear there's more going on than he lets on (as tends to be the case with a villain as intelligent as Riddler).
During the interview prior to the clip showing, Paul Dano reveals something else about Riddler that should be intriguing to fans, namely that his name in the film will be Edward Nashton as opposed to Edward Nygma, as he's known in the comics. Edward Nygma famously shortens to E. Nygma ("enigma"), but it appears they're going with a more natural name this time around. You can see more of Riddler in action when "The Batman" comes out in theaters on March 4.