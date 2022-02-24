Paul Dano's Riddler Is Unmasked In A New Clip From The Batman

It's safe to say that "The Batman" is one of the most hotly anticipated movies to come out in 2022. Audiences are chomping at the bit to see a new Caped Crusader film with Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne. This time around, he goes up against the Riddler (Paul Dano) with appearances from Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

Despite the pedigree of the characters featured in the movie, there's still quite a lot we don't know about them. The trailers and marketing materials have done a good job of concealing many of the characters, obscuring the true intentions and roles of the likes of Falcone and Penguin. One of the biggest mysteries (perhaps appropriately enough) that remained for the longest time is the true face of Paul Dano's Riddler. We've seen him in his now-signature mask, but there hasn't been a good look at his actual face until now.

With "The Batman" coming out in just over a week, the marketing push has reached a fever pitch. Now, a new clip has surfaced that gives us a good look at Riddler in all his glory.