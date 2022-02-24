Ben Affleck Confirms What We Suspected About Robert Pattinson's Batman

In a little over two weeks, the world will finally come face-to-face with the newest Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson, as he makes his big-screen debut in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." But what do we already know of the "Tenet" actor and his much-anticipated portrayal of Gotham's Caped Crusader?

As the third person to play Bruce Wayne in the past decade, Pattinson has a lot riding on his shoulders for both DC, Warner Bros., himself, and Reeves, who hopes to kick off a new Batverse with his detective-focused superhero flick, complete with solo shows and spinoffs on characters like The Penguin and other villains. As for Pattinson, the acting world has undoubtedly become his oyster, with "The Batman" serving as his biggest Hollywood role to date. But what of his reputation now that the 35-year-old is so far on the up-and-up? Do other members of the DCEU, like Ben Affleck — the last person who played Batman — think he's actually worthy of donning the cape and cowl?

Pattinson has carved out quite the path since his days of appearing in films like "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and the "Twilight" saga. His work since then includes critically acclaimed performances in "The Lost City of Z," the Safdie brothers' film "Good Time," "Tenet," and Robert Eggers' "The Lighthouse." But is that enough to get the official sign-off from Batfleck?