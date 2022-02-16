The Batman Director Matt Reeves Confirms What We Suspected All Along About A Future Batverse

Warner Bros.' upcoming film "The Batman," which is set to premiere in theaters on March 4, follows Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) in his second year of fighting crime in Gotham City as Batman. In this latest case, he is going after The Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer targeting Gotham's most high-profile residents. The film also features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

"The Batman" is easily one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, with fans likely already wondering if Pattinson will get to reprise the role for a sequel movie. While the possibility for another chapter of "The Batman" may still be up in the air, we know for a fact that the world director Matt Reeves has created will go beyond "The Batman." In July 2020, it was reported that Reeves was developing a spin-off show for HBO Max about the Gotham City Police Department (via Entertainment Weekly). Information shared in the press release through EW revealed it would be a part of "a new Batman universe across multiple platforms." In December 2021, Variety reported the new "Batman universe" was expanding again, with a second spin-off confirmed starring Farrell, who will reprise his role for a Penguin-focused series.

Fans definitely have a lot to look forward to with the premiere of "The Batman," as well as both shows, on the horizon. But, for those curious what exactly the director has planned for the overall Batverse, he has opened up about his plans in a new interview.