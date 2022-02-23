Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Producer Confirms Our Worst Fear About Doctor Strange's Love Life

2016 saw the arrival of the Marvel Comics mainstay Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe via his own self-titled movie. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the surgeon-turned-sorcerer, "Doctor Strange" gave audiences the bare bones of the character by telling a fairly straightforward, albeit mystical, origin story. If nothing else, the film served as a fine start to a budding franchise à la "Iron Man" and "Captain America: The First Avenger." However, from this point on, Strange would go from a leading man to a supporting player in other MCU installments, ranging from "Thor: Ragnarok" to "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

While there's no denying Doctor Strange's importance in the likes of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," he's long overdue for a solo adventure at the movies. Thankfully, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will end this draught in grand fashion. The May 2022 feature will take the former Sorcerer Supreme on a jaunt across time and space, encountering alternate versions of himself, one-eyed tentacle monsters, and more. Not to mention, the sequel is supposedly jam-packed with cameos from different Marvel universes, leaving us to wonder if Strange will even get some time in the spotlight for himself.

Even if Doctor Strange somehow manages to take center stage in his own movie, according to a producer on "Multiverse of Madness," don't count on seeing much from his romantic life.