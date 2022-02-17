Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer In 8K May Reveal Kang

Theories have run rampant of who the individual is at the 1:35 mark in the second trailer for "Multiverse of Madness." Some speculate it's a variant of Captain Marvel. Others believe it's Superior Iron Man. And now, ScreenCrush has come entirely out of left field with an 8K resolution image to offer a new fan theory that has some credence to it.

The video in question posits the figure is a variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). A variant of this antagonist has already popped up in the MCU in "Loki." The titular trickster god and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) meet He Who Remains, a variant of Kang who created the Time Variance Authority to prevent a multiversal war. During his big speech in the "Loki" Season 1 finale, he even mentions how some of his variants weren't so nice and would lead the charge if he wasn't there to hold them within their respective time streams.

We know the proper Kang the Conqueror will appear in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," but is it possible we'll see Jonathan Majors suit up once again before that role comes? What if he appeared in "Multiverse of Madness" as another being, namely Iron Lad? This is a version of Kang from the future who realizes he's going to turn evil, so he travels back in time to join the Young Avengers to try to stop his evil future self. If that sounds confusing to you, welcome to the world of comic books.

It's possible Iron Lad could be part of the council we see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) stand before in the trailer, and at a certain point, the council members battle Wanda, who's clearly more nefarious in this movie than what we've seen out of her in the past. But again, it's all just a theory, so we'll have to wait until "Multiverse of Madness" comes out on May 6, 2022 to see what's really going down.