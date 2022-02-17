Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer In 8K May Reveal Kang
Marvel fans are known for being a fastidious bunch. They'll devour any scoop or piece of content that goes up and scour it for details about what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could theoretically hold. Sometimes these theories pan out. Other times, they don't. Anyone else remember the whole Mephisto in "WandaVision" debacle? Still, until a new Marvel project comes out, it's certainly fun to speculate wildly.
And the latest trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has given viewers plenty to obsess over. Numerous moments hold potentially multiverse-shattering repercussions, such as the mysterious voice that says, "We should tell him the truth." Many speculate that this is Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, from the 20th Century Studios "X-Men" films. He's clearly on a council with other mysterious figures, and fans have ruminated that they could comprise any number of cameos from Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) to Reed Richards (either played by Ioan Gruffudd or John Krasinski).
There's another mysterious figure that has audiences puzzled from the trailer. At one moment, an illuminated being flies toward Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), resulting in a cosmic, magical clash. It's a quick moment, so it's hard to tell who it is. But ScreenCrush has offered an intriguing theory.
ScreenCrush posits the figure is Iron Lad, a variant of Kang the Conqueror
Theories have run rampant of who the individual is at the 1:35 mark in the second trailer for "Multiverse of Madness." Some speculate it's a variant of Captain Marvel. Others believe it's Superior Iron Man. And now, ScreenCrush has come entirely out of left field with an 8K resolution image to offer a new fan theory that has some credence to it.
The video in question posits the figure is a variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). A variant of this antagonist has already popped up in the MCU in "Loki." The titular trickster god and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) meet He Who Remains, a variant of Kang who created the Time Variance Authority to prevent a multiversal war. During his big speech in the "Loki" Season 1 finale, he even mentions how some of his variants weren't so nice and would lead the charge if he wasn't there to hold them within their respective time streams.
We know the proper Kang the Conqueror will appear in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," but is it possible we'll see Jonathan Majors suit up once again before that role comes? What if he appeared in "Multiverse of Madness" as another being, namely Iron Lad? This is a version of Kang from the future who realizes he's going to turn evil, so he travels back in time to join the Young Avengers to try to stop his evil future self. If that sounds confusing to you, welcome to the world of comic books.
It's possible Iron Lad could be part of the council we see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) stand before in the trailer, and at a certain point, the council members battle Wanda, who's clearly more nefarious in this movie than what we've seen out of her in the past. But again, it's all just a theory, so we'll have to wait until "Multiverse of Madness" comes out on May 6, 2022 to see what's really going down.