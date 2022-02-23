23% Of Fans Revealed This Is Their Favorite Yellowstone Character
With four seasons of bracing, Western-tinged drama in its wake, and more already on the way, it's clear people just can't get enough of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone." That's sort of been true since Season 1, of course, as the Taylor Sheridan shepherded saga has ranked as one of cable television's most watched since the early days. With viewership continuing to grow, that status is not likely to change anytime soon.
While the performances and star power of Kevin Costner and the rest of the "Yellowstone" cast have no doubt helped keep viewers invested in the ongoing saga of the Duttons and their many foes, one might easily argue those actors are only as good as the characters they're playing. Luckily, Sheridan and "Yellowstone" co-creator John Linson conjured some genuine heavies to populate the series' sprawling narrative landscape, with the cast continuing to mine those creations for every ounce of dramatic impact.
If you've ever dropped in on a "Yellowstone" message board or fan site, you know series die-hards have some pretty fierce allegiances to the show's long-time players too. That being the case, we decided to poll 592 of the show's most faithful followers to find out which series regular is the legit fan-favorite. And the results of that poll will probably not be all that surprising for many.
Yellowstone fandom has a lot of love for John Dutton
In all, eight characters from the "Yellowstone" narrative made their way into the final standings. While fans showed some serious love to the foul-mouthed Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), the fiercely loyal Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and the crafty Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the clear fan-favorite character from "Yellowstone" is indeed Kevin Costner's rough-and-tumble ranching magnate John Dutton, who cleared a solid 23.31% of the votes. Again, that's hardly news as Costner not only remains the face of the series, but also plays arguably the most intriguing character in the Big Sky Country drama's vast landscape.
As for everybody's favorite "Yellowstone" power couple, Beth and Rip fittingly each took in just over 17% of votes each, making them as formidable a duo as you'll find in Bitteroot Valley. In a surprisingly strong showing, head of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock Thomas Rainwater claimed the fourth spot with just under 12% voters tabbing him as their personal favorite. Rounding out the top five is Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), whose strong 9.8% showing placed her one slot ahead of her hubby Kayce (Luke Grimes).
Not surprisingly, "Yellowstone" fandom didn't show much love to the sneaky, wayward Dutton Jaime (Wes Bentley) who avoided the bottom spot in the poll only because a little over 5% of fans threw their lot in with the oh-so lovable old cowboy Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith). Still, we're legitimately shocked that almost 6% of voters call the seemingly impossible-to-love Jaime their number 1.