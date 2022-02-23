23% Of Fans Revealed This Is Their Favorite Yellowstone Character

With four seasons of bracing, Western-tinged drama in its wake, and more already on the way, it's clear people just can't get enough of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone." That's sort of been true since Season 1, of course, as the Taylor Sheridan shepherded saga has ranked as one of cable television's most watched since the early days. With viewership continuing to grow, that status is not likely to change anytime soon.

While the performances and star power of Kevin Costner and the rest of the "Yellowstone" cast have no doubt helped keep viewers invested in the ongoing saga of the Duttons and their many foes, one might easily argue those actors are only as good as the characters they're playing. Luckily, Sheridan and "Yellowstone" co-creator John Linson conjured some genuine heavies to populate the series' sprawling narrative landscape, with the cast continuing to mine those creations for every ounce of dramatic impact.

If you've ever dropped in on a "Yellowstone" message board or fan site, you know series die-hards have some pretty fierce allegiances to the show's long-time players too. That being the case, we decided to poll 592 of the show's most faithful followers to find out which series regular is the legit fan-favorite. And the results of that poll will probably not be all that surprising for many.