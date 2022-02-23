Who Plays Emily On Yellowstone?

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" may have come to the table packing some pretty serious veteran star power with Kevin Costner in one of its lead roles, but the series also introduced audiences to a number of up-and-coming actors, as well. Brecken Merrill, for instance, made his acting debut in the series playing Tate Dutton, and although Forrie J. Smith (aka Lloyd Pierce), had a number of stunt and additional crew credits to his name, "Yellowstone" marked the first recurring speaking role for the Hollywood cowboy. With Season 4, the series added another relatively new face to its cast when it introduced the character of Emily — Jimmy's (Jefferson White) fiancée.

As fans will recall, Jimmy met veterinarian Emily during his time learning how to cowboy at the Four Sixes ranch in Texas. The two began a relationship that was nearly cut short when Jimmy was called back to the Dutton ranch, but rather than give up on a good thing, Jimmy decided to propose. Unsurprisingly, the pair's decision to drive back to Montana together infuriated Jimmy's ex-girlfriend Mia (Eden Brolin), despite the fact that she'd ended things with the former Rodeo champ prior to his departure. Having finally had enough of the Yellowstone's toxic environment, Jimmy quickly decided to move back to Texas and make a life with Emily (with John Dutton's permission, of course).

Just how much audiences will see or hear of the couple in Season 5 remains a mystery, but the character and subplot certainly left an impression on viewers. Perhaps that's because the actor who portrays the young vet, Kathryn Kelly, imbued Emily with a charisma and dimension that defies the actor's relatively slim level of experience.