Tom Holland Is Set To Play This Hollywood Legend In A Biopic

Tom Holland has solidified himself as one of the biggest names in young Hollywood. Starting his career on London's West End, the British actor gained international superstardom when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." Since first suiting up as Spider-Man, Holland has played the web-slinger five more times, including in what might be the most anticipated film of the year — "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

However, the actor has shown that he's capable of more than just mass-market superhero stories. Holland has gained acclaim and praise for his work in the crime drama "The Devil All the Time" and gritty thriller "Cherry." He'll soon be dazzling audiences in the film adaptation of the popular video game "Uncharted," and it's clear the talented young actor is just getting started.

On his jam-packed "No Way Home" press tour, Holland revealed he's officially signed on to another high-profile project, and he'll be getting to show off his dancing talents yet again.