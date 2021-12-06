Tom Holland Is Set To Play This Hollywood Legend In A Biopic
Tom Holland has solidified himself as one of the biggest names in young Hollywood. Starting his career on London's West End, the British actor gained international superstardom when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." Since first suiting up as Spider-Man, Holland has played the web-slinger five more times, including in what might be the most anticipated film of the year — "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
However, the actor has shown that he's capable of more than just mass-market superhero stories. Holland has gained acclaim and praise for his work in the crime drama "The Devil All the Time" and gritty thriller "Cherry." He'll soon be dazzling audiences in the film adaptation of the popular video game "Uncharted," and it's clear the talented young actor is just getting started.
On his jam-packed "No Way Home" press tour, Holland revealed he's officially signed on to another high-profile project, and he'll be getting to show off his dancing talents yet again.
Tom Holland will be playing Fred Astaire
Tom Holland is set to play Hollywood legend Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. Holland announced it himself at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" press event in London this week. "The script came in a week ago," he told an AP reporter per Entertainment Weekly. "I haven't read it yet; they haven't given it to me." This casting has been rumored since Holland's recent GQ profile revealed that Sony Chairperson Amy Pascal wanted Holland to play Astaire. The late actor delighted audiences in Depression-era America and is often considered one of the greatest dancers of all time.
Holland himself got his start as a dancer, starring as Billy Elliot in the titular West End musical. The actor has certainly shown his talent for physical performances as Spider-Man. However, his performance on the popular "Lip Sync Battle" showed the word his dancing abilities, where he impressively danced to Rihanna's hit song "Umbrella."
It seems like Holland's take on Fred Astaire is still a way out, but we're eagerly anticipating another sure-to-be spectacular performance from the actor.