Vikings: Valhalla Trailer Will Get Vikings Fans Pumped
"Vikings" fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of more information about the upcoming spinoff of their beloved series ever since Netflix first announced "Vikings: Valhalla" back in 2019 (via Deadline). Set a whole century after the death of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) in the original series, "Vikings: Valhalla" tells the story of that civilization's Norse descendants, including real-life historical figures like Leif Erikson, King Canute the Great, and many more (via IMDb).
In more recent months, the voracious hunger of the franchise's many fans has been satiated by a steady stream of first looks and trailer reveals. In September, Netflix released a "First Look" clip (via YouTube) that teased the arrival of such figures, but did little to tell audiences much about the coming conflict. A few months later, Netflix released the first official teaser trailer for the series. The 84-second clip gave "Vikings" fans their best view of the new series yet, but still largely focused on the large scale battles, rather than any individual characters.
Today, Netflix is giving audiences their first character-focused trailer, introducing a bevy of interesting historical figures along the way.
Meet Leif Erikson and friends
In the opening moments of the first full-length trailer for "Vikings: Valhalla," a group of Vikings is shown maneuvering a perilous journey of the seas. Later, a man is asked if he really traversed such a dangerous storm. The man replies in the affirmative and introduces himself as Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett). Though Leif is probably best known today for the holiday dedicated to him (an occasion memorably celebrated on an episode of 'SpongeBob SquarePants"), the real-life Norse explorer is credited with settling Greenland and for becoming the first European to reach North America (via History).
Leif is easily the most recognizable name in the trailer, but he is far from the only real-life historical figure to get a moment to shine. We later get our first look at Erikson's sister, Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), who reports that she has traveled to Kattegat in order to "find someone." Though less famous than her brother, the real-life Eiríksdóttir (Norse for "Erik's daughter," just as Erikson translates to "Erik's son") was intimately involved in her brother and father's explorations of the world (via HistoryNaked).
Later segments of the trailer reveal closer looks at characters like Prince Edmund (Louis Davison), Jarl Haakon (Caroline Henderson), and many more. Of course, it wouldn't really seem like a "Vikings" trailer if it didn't also include plenty of bloody battles.
The first season of "Vikings: Valhalla" will be released on Netflix on February 25.