Vikings: Valhalla Trailer Will Get Vikings Fans Pumped

"Vikings" fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of more information about the upcoming spinoff of their beloved series ever since Netflix first announced "Vikings: Valhalla" back in 2019 (via Deadline). Set a whole century after the death of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) in the original series, "Vikings: Valhalla" tells the story of that civilization's Norse descendants, including real-life historical figures like Leif Erikson, King Canute the Great, and many more (via IMDb).

In more recent months, the voracious hunger of the franchise's many fans has been satiated by a steady stream of first looks and trailer reveals. In September, Netflix released a "First Look" clip (via YouTube) that teased the arrival of such figures, but did little to tell audiences much about the coming conflict. A few months later, Netflix released the first official teaser trailer for the series. The 84-second clip gave "Vikings" fans their best view of the new series yet, but still largely focused on the large scale battles, rather than any individual characters.

Today, Netflix is giving audiences their first character-focused trailer, introducing a bevy of interesting historical figures along the way.