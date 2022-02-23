The Blue Bloods Star You Might Have Missed In Supernatural

She may not have been there from the very beginning, but actress Marisa Ramirez's character of Detective Maria Baez quickly became one the most integral parts of "Blue Bloods." To this day, her straitlaced personality and level-headed mindset serve as a crucial foil to Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan.

Roughly five years before her debut on the "Blue Bloods" in 2013, however, Ramirez actually made a guest appearance on "Supernatural," the long-running show focusing on brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they hunt monsters and paranormal creatures. But as was the case with many guest stars on the series, the fate of her character was not a particularly kind one.

Ramirez's single appearance on the show came in Season 3, Episode 9, titled "Malleus Maleficarum," where she played a young woman named Tammi Fenton who hosts a book club. An evil demon called Astaroth secretly possesses Tammi and uses her book club to trick her friends into selling their souls to the monster. As usual, the Winchesters intervene and Dean manages to kill the demon with a special dagger. Unfortunately, Tammi also dies in the process.

It's a fun episode for fans of "Blue Bloods" to return to in retrospect, even if it does sting a little to see someone with the face of one their favorite characters meet an untimely demise. At the very least, they can rest assured that Ramirez's character of Detective Baez is still alive and well.