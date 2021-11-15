The Fan-Favorite Blue Bloods Character Returning In Season 12

Donnie Wahlberg revealed that Lyle Lovett, the award-winning singer-songwriter who previously played Texas Ranger Waylon Gates on "Blue Bloods," will be returning to the series. Wahlberg spilled the beans via an Instagram post featuring Wahlberg and the country singer posing on the series set. The actor wrote, "Glad to be reunited with this guy [Lyle Lovett] on ["Blue Bloods"], and when I actually do 'have a boat' again, it's gonna 'go out on the ocean' with all of us and he's invited."

Lovett previously showed up on the series in 2020 (via Country Living), and in this appearance, his character visited New York to track down the escaped "Lone Star Killer." Danny and Baez end up working together with the ranger to find the Killer, as he is now associated with a New York City drug gang. At first Danny and the surly Waylon naturally clash while teaming up, but eventually earn each other's respect after catching the bad guy. Waylon even gives Danny his hat and tells him he'd be a good Texas Ranger.

Viewers will have to see what case brings Waylon to New York this time, and how he'll get along with the rest of the Reagan clan, when Lovett makes his grand return to "Blue Bloods."