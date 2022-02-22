The Marvel Character That Needs An MCU Origin Movie According To 29% Of People

Looper's survey found that, out of 582 participants who chose from a handful of beloved Marvel characters, 29% selected an unusual winner as the one they'd like to receive an MCU origin story. It seems the Marvel character most fans want a proper MCU origin film for is the motorbike-loving, flame-headed vigilante known as Ghost Rider.

Surprising? Yes. But Ghost Rider's big win over the X-Men and the Fantastic Four may have something to do with the fact that the latter two properties already have MCU debuts in the works. Meanwhile, even though a pair of Nicolas Cage-fronted "Ghost Rider" films made the rounds in the 2000s, and despite Gabriel Luna's memorable appearance as the Robbie Reyes version of the character on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," there's no word on when (or if) a "Ghost Rider" movie will zoom into the MCU. Maybe this poll will serve as a bit of a wake-up call for Kevin Feige and the gang to get the flaming skull rolling on a new "Ghost Rider" flick already.

As for the X-Men, they landed in the runner-up spot on our poll, claiming almost 21% of the vote, with Silver Surfer and the Fantastic Four taking the number three and four spots with 20% and 16% of votes, respectively. As for the final two slots, they went to a pair of lesser-known Marvel characters: Nova (9%) and Sentry (3%). And if you are familiar with those characters, you know they'd shake up the MCU power-rankings in potentially major ways.