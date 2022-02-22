TWD's Lauren Cohan Opens Up About Maggie's Shocking Reaper Scene

One of the key concepts behind AMC's "The Walking Dead" is the fact that the brutal world left behind by the zombie apocalypse can turn even the nicest people into ruthless killers: even those as kind-hearted series regular Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan).

Maggie was first introduced back in Season 2 as the kind-hearted daughter of Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), who joins up with Rick's group after her family farm is overrun by walkers. Since then, she's lost her entire family (other than her son) and watched her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) die right in front of her eyes. By the time we catch up with her in Season 11, it's clear all of that trauma has affected her permanently. She's hardly the same character at all –- having transformed into a battle-hardened, ruthless leader who commands the survivors of Hilltop County. This transformation was emphasized in the series' most recent episode, "No Other Way," wherein Maggie finally appeared to snap, and give in to her darker side once and for all.

The episode saw Daryl (Norman Reedus) brokering an uneasy truce between his group and the Reapers, which quickly falls apart when Maggie makes the fateful decision — seemingly inspired by the words of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a few episodes prior — to murder the party of Reapers. It's a side of the character we've never seen before, but one which Lauren Cohan seems to think came out for a very understandable reason.