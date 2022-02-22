The Chicago Med Star You Might Have Missed On Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

It's been a while since "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." wrapped up its impressive seven season run back in 2020 — but during the show's time on the air, it built up a dedicated fan-base which helped keep the memory alive. By the time it aired its final episode, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." gained a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while also holding a 95% critic rating on the aggregate site. That's pretty impressive considering how, even now, the characters and mythos established in the show have been held at an arm's length from the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to the old divide between Marvel Television and Marvel Studios.

On the other hand, maybe that wasn't such a bad thing — it allowed the show to go in some bonkers directions, far away from the typical MCU adventures. It also allowed "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." to really flesh out some lesser-known characters, like Daisy Johnson, aka Quake (Chloe Bennet), who received a fascinating storyline tied to both the Inhumans and the Kree — two notable alien races from Marvel Comics, known for their cosmic squabbles.

As for the Kree, while they have been seen on the big screen thanks to the likes of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel," it was "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." that explained how they've meddled with the evolution of the human race over the years. Season 5 sees the team trapped in a huge bunker ruled by the Kree in a post-apocalyptic future, after the Earth has been destroyed. And the big bad of that season is played by one of the best performers from "Chicago Med."