Season 2 Of The Flight Attendant Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

Kaley Cuoco has been hard at work filming and executive producing Season 2 of her hit HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant." Season 1, based on the book of the same name by Chris A. Bohjalian, introduces audiences to Cuoco's character Cassie Bowden. Cassie is a flight attendant who, after hitting it off with a passenger named Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), spends a drunken night with the handsome stranger. When Cassie wakes up the following day and discovers Alex is dead, she must piece together the events of the night before and try to figure out who killed Alex, while evading the authorities and trying to stay alive.

Season 1 of "The Flight Attendant" was a critical success, with a 97% approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Cuoco, who played Penny for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," received a 2021 Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role as the party girl turned amateur sleuth (per IMDb). The day after the December 17, 2020 Season 1 finale of "The Flight Attendant," Entertainment Weekly reported the series had been renewed for Season 2.

In March 2021, Deadline reported "The Flight Attendant" Season 2 will premiere in spring 2022. Those who have been eagerly awaiting Cassie's return will be happy to learn that "The Flight Attendant" just hit a major production milestone.