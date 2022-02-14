MCU Fans Think They've Spotted Deadpool On The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Poster

Twitter users such as @hzjoetv and @BingeWatchThis_ have zoomed in on a section of the "Multiverse of Madness" poster and noted that Deadpool seems to be hanging out in one of the shards flying free from the mirror shattered by Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

For those having difficulties, Twitter user @sharj0k has helpfully created a video which isolates the poster section featuring Deadpool, and zooms in on the shard. It takes a bit of searching, but one can see the ghostly outline of his mask. But is that really Deadpool in the image?

Rob Liefeld — who created the character and still draws and writes Deadpool stories for Marvel Comics – tweeted several responses to the rumor. His first response quote retweeted an article making note of the poster with a thinking face emoji, followed by a hand over the mouth emoji, and a shushing face emoji. In his second quote retweet, he wrote: "I wonder if all the Domino's are going to fall into place...?" The artist-writer left a third reply related to the theory, RTing a capture of the zoomed-in image from the poster with a laughing face emoji.

Liefeld later had one more response to the poster question: "There is no photoshop, just windows to the Multiverse!" Fans will find out if one of those windows will lead them to Deadpool when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" premieres on May 6 (per Marvel.com).