James Gunn Has Some Bad News About Peacemaker Season 2

With the first few episodes of "Peacemaker" out, James Gunn is out making the interview rounds. He recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about what people should expect out of the HBO Max series. When asked about when he'll get started on "Peacemaker" Season 2, he didn't mince words, and it certainly sounds like it could take a while. He responded, "We'll have to see. I think I'm just going to collapse for a while after 'Guardians 3.' I'm getting pretty worn out. I've been going pretty hardcore for the last few years, so we'll have to see what's next. But I want to do 'Peacemaker' Season 2, so we'll see what happens."

He goes on to explain that he isn't exactly close to wrapping "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" either: "We're about 20 percent, maybe. Something like that." "Peacemaker" is certainly Gunn's series, and it would be hard to imagine it going forward prematurely without him. He wrote all eight episodes of the first season and directed several of them. It would make sense he'd play a similarly significant role going into the future of the show.

Fortunately, it does sound as if another season of "Peacemaker" could be in the cards. That's very good news for people who want to see more of John Cena's foul-mouthed mercenary.