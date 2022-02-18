Dee Bradley Baker Details His Work With James Gunn On The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker - Exclusive

With more than 640 credits in film, television, and video games to date, legendary voice actor Dee Bradley Baker has not only entertained audiences worldwide for the past 30 years, he's also impressed some of the biggest creative forces in showbiz. Voicing everything from humans, clones, and robots to animals, aliens, and monsters, Baker has worked with the likes of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau in the "Star Wars" animated and live-action TV realms, as well as Seth MacFarlane on the animated smashes "Family Guy" and "American Dad!"

The interesting thing about Baker is, he doesn't only provide voices for animated or computer-generated characters, but oftentimes he also creates realistic sounds of animals and other creatures. As such, Baker was hired by writer-director James Gunn to provide the voices and noises of Sebastian the Rat, the faithful friend of Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) in "The Suicide Squad," and Eagly, the trusted American bald eagle companion of John Cena's title character in "Peacemaker."

Even though Eagly doesn't speak words in the series (a spinoff from "The Suicide Squad"), Baker said in an exclusive interview with Looper that he considered the raptor just as much a character as the humans that surround him.

"Part of why I'm called in to do something like this — whether it's an animal or a monster or an alien or something — is there's an intelligence or intent underneath it so that it plays out as a character in the scene," Baker explained. "It's not just a sound effect. I don't think of myself as a sound effects guy, really. I'm really an actor that channels my acting in a weird way, but it's acting. That's what they brought me in for — to add the extra feather in, if you will — that extra nuance to the performance of Peacemaker's sidekick."