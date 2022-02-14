Voice Actor Dee Bradley Baker Talks About Eagly In Peacemaker, Star Wars Characters, And More - Exclusive Interview

Like you say, it's hard enough to think of a different DC or Marvel character you'd like to voice. Is there any character overall that you would love to get a crack at someday? It could be in any genre.

I wouldn't mind revisiting Curt Connors [AKA the Lizard in the "Spider-Man" animated realm]. I like the idea since it's kind of a werewolf-type story of a guy who's a decent guy that gets this affliction, and then he has to deal with it ... That kind of werewolf story is interesting. I've voiced him in animation, and I could see revisiting Curt Connors.

Apart from your own work, who provided your all-time favorite voiceover performance?

I got to take it back to Mel Blanc. His brilliance, his acting, the clarity of his ideas, the extremity of what he was willing to do and able to do is ... That's rocket fuel that'll get you through a whole lifetime. It's a beautiful thing to think about, whether he's doing something small and dainty, or whether he's screaming his lungs out, which is just as beautiful to me. That's where my interest for animation and that sort of reach of storytelling, where it took root with me was listening to his performances, with the brilliant animation and all that goes with it, too. You got to credit the animators. You got to credit the writer, which, in those days, the animators were the writers, that it is a grand collaboration to create any of these characters.

With Eagly, it's like, yes, I do the sounds. It's a meaningful part of the performance, I'm happy to take credit for that, but there is a small army of brilliant artist technicians who are creating all of that, in addition to the writer and the director and all of that. So, it is a collaboration. It's not just me.

