Shelley Hennig Praises Kristen Bell And Names A Dream Co-Star For The Woman In The House - Exclusive

In fact, there's someone Shelley Hennig has worked with in the past that she thinks would be a good fit for a possible Season 2 of "The Woman In The House." As she said, "Well, the coolest women I've worked with recently would be Kristen Bell and Kat Dennings. I think they offer the same, or they offer similar vibes that I am obsessed with, so give me Kristen Bell and Kat Dennings any day." Okay, someone get Dennings on the phone. This is not a drill.

When it comes to Bell, Henning is just as praise-worthy. And given how seamlessly their dynamic plays out on screen, fans might think the actresses talked through it beforehand. Yet, Henning revealed, "We did not talk about it. Honestly, this is one of those dynamics that ... we did it, and it grew. It was a rare experience where you're like, 'Wow, this feels really intense.' We could feel it on that street, and I think we enjoyed it a little too much."

And though the acting pair didn't hash things out ahead of time, Henning divulged she had one particular inspiration for her character's icy demeanor toward Bell's Anna. "I really wanted to bring in the 'Real Housewives' vibe, the smile through the cattiness, and that's what we did. It kept building, and we had some ideas, and we asked Michael [Lehmann], the director, if we could do it a few more times, and we tried it different ways. It was one of those things that worked." That's an understatement.