Why Suspicion's Elizabeth Henstridge And Kunal Nayyar Are Interested In Doing A Star Wars Project - Exclusive

Joining Elizabeth Henstridge and Kunal Nayyar for the Looper interview was "Suspicion" co-star Tom Rhys Harries, who said he'd actually prefer taking part in a "Dune" film over "Star Wars," so long as the role is meaningful. "If the material's strong and it's something that I think is interesting, then it doesn't really matter what universe, so to speak, that it's inhabiting," he said. Nayyar feels the same way, and noted that he wouldn't want to play a role in a "Star Wars" project just for the sake of taking on a character in something he loves. Ultimately, there has to be substance to it, he affirmed.

"Look, I'm a huge 'Star Wars' fan. My dog is called Boba Fett. I'd never say no," Nayyar enthused. "Similar to what Tom said, if the material works and it's something that's thought-provoking and something that's enjoyable, I'd never say no. Sometimes, it's hard to be in things that you're a fan of. As an actor, you [need to] have an intention, a real focus to not become the fan of the thing that you're in so you can actually play the truth of the moment. It would be interesting. I'm never going to say no, but there are other factors involved."

"Suspicion" is streaming on AppleTV+ with new episodes premiering every Friday.