Peacemaker's Freddie Stroma Describes The Unique Thrill Of Playing Vigilante In A James Gunn Project - Exclusive

While Freddie Stroma is no stranger to fantasy projects — he played Cormac McLaggen in the last three "Harry Potter" films, after all — there was something extra magical about becoming Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, in the smash HBO streaming TV show "Peacemaker." As the irreverent wannabe superhero sidekick to Peacemaker (played by John Cena), Stroma not only had the unique opportunity to realize a notable DC Comics character, he also had a chance to do so via the wondrous imagination of writer-director James Gunn.

With that, however, came a choice for how to read the character. To begin with, since Adrian Chase had a much different background in the comic book — he was a district attorney — Stroma said in an exclusive interview with Looper that, between the comics and Gunn, he looked to the latter for his eventual interpretation.

"I realized that there were no big similarities between Adrian Chase the DA [and] Adrian Chase the busboy. They were very different characters," Stroma explained. "Once you have [the scripts to] all the episodes ... I learned pretty quickly that there's no point trying to make him like that. [I thought], 'I'm going to make him what he is on these eight episodes,' and let James guide me into where we're going."