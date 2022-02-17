The New Characters We Could See In The Witcher Season 3

For series like "The Witcher" that are based on books, fans are always waiting for their new favorite characters to pop up. In Season 2, fans couldn't wait to finally meet the cursed Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), powerful sorceress Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare), evil mage Rience (Chris Fulton), and investigators Codringher and Fenn (Simon Callow and Liz Carr). Viewers are always interested in seeing if the image they've created in their heads after reading the books matches the vision the showrunners have of the character.

Some characters in Season 2 were brand new — mysterious new additions that novel and series lovers could marvel about, such as Voleth Meir (Ania Marson). Also known as Deathless Mother, the character was created specifically for the series, and showrunner Lauren Hissrich told Netflix Unlocked that she "is based on the mythology of Baba Yaga," of Slavic folklore.

A couple of smaller roles were also created, such as the elf Ba'lian (Kevin Doyle) and the deceptively sweet Violet (Carmel Laniado). Now with Season 3 expected to begin filming next month (per Redanian Intelligence), it's time to start thinking about what new characters may be coming to "The Witcher" universe.