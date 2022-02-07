Tom Holland Explains How He Pulled Off One Of Uncharted's Biggest Stunts

We actually get to see one of these harrowing stunts in the film's trailer, which shows Drake getting hit by a car and falling out of a cargo plane. In a recent interview with Fox 5 Washington DC, Holland explained exactly how they were able to make that stunt look so incredible. "Myself and the car were attached to the same rig," Holland explained. "And it was just like the front of the car, like the bonnet of a car, and then it would crash into me, I would sort of bounce off the bonnet."

Holland described how he had three sets of "points" or wires stabilizing him as he flew into the open air, and he explained that the hardest part of the scene was making sure he "stayed horizontal" in the air after being hit by the car. He said it took a long time and plenty of car crashes to get right, but finally he was able to get hit by the car, keep his body horizontal, and then slide off into the open air, before going into a full body spin while free falling. Considering the fact that Holland had to maneuver his body on wires to get the desired effect, the end result really does look incredible, and it's yet another testament to his skill when it comes to stunt work.