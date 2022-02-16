37% Said This Is Their Favorite Character In The Mandalorian

Coming in at the bottom of the pack is Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). With only 3.04% of the vote, Shand is clearly not a favorite among viewers. The assassin for hire made her live-action debut in Episode 5 of the series' first season, introduced as a mercenary eager to collect Din Djarin's bounty. Though seemingly left for dead in Season 2, Fennec Shand returned to Disney+ in "The Book of Boba Fett."

With 3.89% of the vote, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) barely escapes the injustice of coming in last. As the leader of the Bounty Hunters' Guild, Karga is initially cold and distant, willing to overlook moral and ethical quandaries when needed to complete a contract. Eventually, Karga softens and becomes involved in the efforts to thwart the Imperial loyalists.

The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze (Katie Sackhoff) earned more votes than Shand and Karga combined, but that wasn't enough to break out of the single digits. Of the poll takers, only 6.93% voted Bo-Katan as their favorite character. Unlike Shand and Karga, both characters created for "The Mandalorian," Bo-Katan was a canon character who appeared in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." It's possible that fans preferred the character's depiction in those projects over her characterization in "The Mandalorian."