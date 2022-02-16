Paramount Shares Some Great News For Fans About Yellowstone Season 5

When it comes to popular television shows these days, Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" comes up in almost every conversation. The Paramount+ family drama has not only amassed a huge following, it's also sparked multiple spinoffs and morphed into one of TV's top franchises and acting powerhouses, with big-name stars like Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly leading the way, along with "1883" cast members Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. With a future so bright, it's hard not to wonder what's next for "Yellowstone" and all the parties involved — and we're here to tell you some good news.

According to reports, there's been a major development with Sheridan's flagship program that will greatly change the way things go down for the Dutton family in future seasons. We've already learned that Paramount is planning yet another spin-off of "Yellowstone" called "1932," which would expand the franchise for a third time. Sheridan already has his popular "1883" prequel series currently streaming and he's reportedly gearing up for the planned release of his Texas ranch-focused spin-off, "6666." In addition to that, the showrunner was recently given the greenlight to make additional episodes of "1883" that will air at some point. But what about Sheridan's original cash cow?

Well, "Yellowstone" fans will be excited to learn that ViacomCBS has decided to extend that series, too.