The Devastating Death Of Frank Pesce

Legendary Hollywood character actor Frank Pesce, who appeared in 90 projects since the 1970s (via IMDb), has died at the age of 75. The actor, who was known for small roles in films like "Rocky," "Top Gun," and "Beverly Hills Cop," died due to dementia-related causes on February 6 in Burbank, California, according to Deadline. Pesce was a friend to many individuals in Hollywood. Big names such as Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster, and David Permut could be counted among Pesce's closest friends, per Deadline.

Born on December 8, 1946, and raised in New York City, Pesce started off playing bit roles in TV series like "Police Story" and "Kojack," where he played the characters Jerry Gerson and Spencer, respectively (via IMDb). In 1976, he landed an uncredited role as a spectator in "Rocky," and later played Skinny the Hand in "Spectator Alley," both films likely serving as the origin for his aforementioned friendship with Stallone.

From there, Pesce continued to work in film and TV. From "Knight Rider" and "Matlock," to "Cagney & Lacey" and "The Expendables 3," Pesce worked well into the 2010s, with his most recent credit being the upcoming film "Street Justice." However, there is more to Pesce than just his innumerable roles.