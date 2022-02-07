That '70s Show Alums Reveal An Exciting Production Milestone For Netflix Spin-Off

Thanks to some reveals on social media today, fans of the upcoming spinoff now know that the show has completed its first table read for the pilot episode. Actors Rupp and Smith both tweeted out similar photos with a brief, one-line reaction of how they feel about being back in the saddle.

Rupp tweeted a picture of her script, nameplate, and chair with the caption "Back again [...] The same but different. SO fun." Smith tweeted out a similar photo a few hours later, adding "Red and Kitty, teenagers, grunge rock...let's gooooo!"

Interestingly, in Smith's photo, you can see that the title of Episode 1 is "That '90s Pilot," a direct nod to the very first episode of the original series. Also — and it's a little hard to see because it's mostly covered by the script — his chair looks like a director's chair, whereas the chair in Rupp's photo looks like a typical office chair. Is this a hint that Smith will be trying to add his first director's credit to his resume?

Fan chatter on Twitter is very enthusiastic about the upcoming spin-off. Will the show be as successful as the original? It's got a lot of good things going for it, that's for sure. At the very least, it should be marginally better than the failure that was "That '80s Show."