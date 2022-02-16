Harvey Guillén Dishes On The Reacher Scenes That Made Him Queasy - Exclusive

Gory TV and movie scenes may be difficult for fans to stomach, but just imagine how uncomfortable they can make actors in the moment. There's a reason the term "movie magic" is so prevalent in the Hollywood vernacular, and some of the best shows don't need CGI to make dead bodies and gory murder scenes look realistic.

That was certainly the case for Harvey Guillén, who plays the medical examiner Jasper on the hit Prime Video series "Reacher." Of course, Guillén is no stranger to blood and guts, having three seasons of the vampire show "What We Do in the Shadows" under his belt. Still, gore doesn't come naturally to the actor.

Looper spoke to Harvey Guillén during an exclusive interview, where the actor spoke about the "Reacher" scene that made him queasy and the most challenging aspects of being around fictional corpses. He also revealed what it was like working with Alan Ritchson as Reacher himself.