M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin's Big Twist Is Ron Weasley

There's been some new casting updates on the newest upcoming M. Night Shyamalan thriller "Knock at the Cabin," and after the sleeper success of Shyamalan's "Old," it appears that the iconic thriller director is once again attracting big name stars to his projects. We already knew that "Knock at the Cabin" will star Dave Bautista, and now, Deadline is reporting two new additions to the cast: "Old" alum Nikki Amuka-Bird, as well as none other than Ron Weasley himself, Rupert Grint.

Grint is still lovable old Ron to fans of the "Harry Potter" franchise, but "Knock at the Cabin" actually won't be the actor's first appearance in the Shyamalaniverse. The two last worked together in "Servant" a hit for Apple TV+ that just closed out its third season.

As for "Knock at the Cabin," the film is another total Shyamalan production, written, produced, and directed by the "Sixth Sense" auteur. But also in typical Shyamalan fashion, details about the film are ... well, mysterious.