New Plot Details Revealed For The Batman

The EW interview revealed that Catwoman's role in the film is going to be much more prominent than previously anticipated and that the dynamic between Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) and Bruce Wayne is going to change the way both characters view the world around them. The two first meet after Batman's hunt for the Riddler leads him to the Iceberg Lounge: a nightclub run by Penguin himself, Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell). Selina works there as a waitress and occasionally sells drugs to some of the Lounge's more seedy patrons. She becomes wrapped up in Batman's investigation after her roommate disappears, and the two team up to unravel the mystery surrounding The Riddler and his ruthless murder spree.

Kravitz asserted that the chemistry between the two characters will be apparent from the moment they first meet. "They have quite a strong connection pretty quickly, and I think they're both trying to ignore that," she explained. According to Pattinson, this connection challenges Batman's binary world view, wherein he splits the entirety of Gotham City into the innocent and the guilty. "There's something in her I recognize," Pattinson says. "It's going up against his snap judgment."

It seems like this dynamic between the brooding, antisocial detective and the infamous cat burglar will end up being a major plot point throughout the story, and we can't wait to see the chemistry between the two characters on the big screen.