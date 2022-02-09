Robert Pattinson Reveals His Behind-The-Scenes Struggle Filming The Batman

DC's upcoming superhero flick "The Batman” serves as a complete reboot of the "Batman" film franchise, with Robert Pattinson set to play the titular Caped Crusader in all his brooding glory. From what we've seen thus far, it's clear that Pattinson's take on the character will be remarkably different from anything we've seen before in a "Batman" film.

Gone are the days where Bruce Wayne was a strapping, highly sociable billionaire who spent his time flaunting his cash around Gotham City; Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight looks world-weary and broken, and his sunken eyes let the audience know just how deeply his fight for justice has affected him. "I don't care what happens to me," he says in the film's trailer — and it takes just one look at him to know he means it. It's a portrayal of the character that emphasizes the darker side of Batman, that hidden layer of brutality and desperation always lurking just behind his eyes, which drives him in his fight against injustice.

In a recent interview with GQ, Pattinson gave a possible explanation for where this haunting portrayal of the superhero comes from, explaining how his own real-life struggles on set left him looking haggard and completely worn out by the time the film wrapped.