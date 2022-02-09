Robert Pattinson Reveals His Behind-The-Scenes Struggle Filming The Batman
DC's upcoming superhero flick "The Batman” serves as a complete reboot of the "Batman" film franchise, with Robert Pattinson set to play the titular Caped Crusader in all his brooding glory. From what we've seen thus far, it's clear that Pattinson's take on the character will be remarkably different from anything we've seen before in a "Batman" film.
Gone are the days where Bruce Wayne was a strapping, highly sociable billionaire who spent his time flaunting his cash around Gotham City; Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight looks world-weary and broken, and his sunken eyes let the audience know just how deeply his fight for justice has affected him. "I don't care what happens to me," he says in the film's trailer — and it takes just one look at him to know he means it. It's a portrayal of the character that emphasizes the darker side of Batman, that hidden layer of brutality and desperation always lurking just behind his eyes, which drives him in his fight against injustice.
In a recent interview with GQ, Pattinson gave a possible explanation for where this haunting portrayal of the superhero comes from, explaining how his own real-life struggles on set left him looking haggard and completely worn out by the time the film wrapped.
Pattinson said the set for The Batman was extremely isolated
During the interview, Robert Pattinson recalled how isolating the shoot was. "The set, on the outskirts of London, manifested as a 'bubble within a bubble,'" Pattinson explained. "And the nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone."
Pattinson went on to describe how he was never allowed outside of the studio with the suit on and that he would spend days "in the dark, in the suit, in the cowl." The whole experience seems like it was incredibly taxing: "I mean, I was really, really, really dead afterward. I just looked at a photo of myself from April and I looked green." As if it weren't already clear just how much the on-set isolation affected him, Pattinson later compared Batman's obsessive fight against crime to a drug addiction and claimed that he finds the character of Bruce Wayne to be very sad.
It's entirely possible that the world-weary look of Bruce Wayne in the film is really a result of Pattinson himself feeling that way. In any case, it's clear that his version of Batman is going to be something totally unique.