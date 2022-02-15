Seal Team Paramount Plus Movie - What We Know So Far

Though it's not necessarily on the same level as giants like Netflix or Disney+, Paramount+ has a stacked streaming library of its own for subscribers to enjoy. It boasts an extensive backlog that includes everything from "Rugrats" to "Blue Bloods," as well as a burgeoning selection of original titles like "1883." Of course, adaptation is key to remaining a steady and successful presence in the increasingly crowded streaming landscape, so Paramount+ hasn't shied away from adding new offerings whenever possible. Case in point, "SEAL Team" departed CBS for the streamer with its fifth season.

Benjamin Cavell is the mastermind behind "SEAL Team," which debuted on the small screen in September 2017. The series follows Bravo Team of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group as they take on various assignments across the globe. They never quite know what to expect out of their latest mission, but they're more than willing to put on a brave face and see it through to the end — an attitude that leaves lasting effects on them and their loved ones. This premise has propelled the show for multiple seasons so far, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a "SEAL Team" movie is in development at Paramount+. Here's what we know about the project so far.