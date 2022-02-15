The Heartfelt Bill Murray Dramedy Winning Over Netflix Fans

There are many Bill Murray movies that are regarded as classics, and with streaming services nowadays, it's easier than ever to access the legendary actor's film catalog with just the touch of a button.

Take Netflix, for instance. As of the time of writing, generations of Murray fans are able to gather 'round and watch some of the Hollywood funnyman's greatest work, including "Stripes" and "Caddyshack," through the popular streamer. There's even "Osmosis Jones" for those who may be interested. However, lately, there's been one movie that doesn't quite have the same reputation as other Murray classics that has, nonetheless, been winning over Netflix audiences more than the others.

Launching itself onto Netflix's list of the Top 10 Movies in the U.S., this aforementioned Murray flick has managed to start making waves again nearly a decade after its original release. The 2014 dramedy features Murray starring alongside a few other noteworthy actors. It currently has a 77% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics citing Murray's performance as one of the movie's biggest draws.