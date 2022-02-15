John Bradley On What Made Game Of Thrones A 'Dream Job' - Exclusive

For John Bradley, landing "Game of Thrones" fresh out of school was the definition of a "dream job" for many reasons. "It was not even just about the material, which was wonderful, and not just about the amazing people that I got to work with along the way," he tells Looper. "But also it was a big American show that eventually turned into the biggest show in the world, but it was only filmed in Northern Ireland. It's not like we had to move ourselves across the Atlantic Ocean for a decade."

Bradley is also adamant about the effect he thinks his "dream job" had on audiences around the globe. "What it's left us and what it's left the world is that it broke a mold when it came to a TV show that gets the whole world talking," he explains.

"The thing about 'Game of Thrones' is, if there was a new episode on a Sunday, the world was talking about it on the Monday," he continues. "There are so many shows like that now, the huge global phenomenons like 'Squid Game' and the Marvel things that are on Disney+ and the 'Star Wars' things and all that kind of stuff ... I think that we set a new benchmark for that appointment TV that the whole world was fixated on."

Bradley recently reunited with "Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss for an upcoming limited series based on the award-winning sci-fi novel "The Three-Body Problem," and thinks that the duo may have another must-see series on their hands: "There are parts of 'The Three-Body Problem' ... that make 'Game of Thrones' look like very safe ground," he hints. "If [Benioff and Weiss] manage to pull off 'The Three-Body Problem,' it's going to be one of the most extraordinary achievements we've ever seen on TV."

