The Surprising Number Of Criminal Minds Episodes Matthew Gray Gubler Directed

Throughout its 15-season, 323-episode run on CBS, the serial-killer procedural "Criminal Minds" regularly ranked among television's most-watched network dramas. It also ranked among the creepiest series in the primetime landscape, as well, with its twisted tales of violent offenders doing often reprehensible things to seemingly random victims unnerving viewers as much as it thrilled them.

While the offenders typically changed from one week to the next on "Criminal Minds," the faces of the crack FBI profiling team tasked with bringing them to justice remained more or less intact during the series' run. There was, however, only one member of the BAU crew who stalked "unsubs" in every single episode of "Criminal Minds." That member was everybody's favorite, info-dumping "boy genius," Dr. Spencer Reid, who was portrayed with savant-like abstraction for 15 seasons by Matthew Gray Gubler. Along the way, Gubler's scene-grabbing work as Reid helped make the character not only a legit "Criminal Minds" fan-favorite, but essentially the face of the entire series.

Even as impressive as Gubler's work in front of the camera was, you may not realize he also regularly worked as a director during his "Criminal Minds" tenure. And just how many episodes of the series he helmed might surprise even "Criminal Minds" super fans.