Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer Has Fans Losing It

While it missed the Christmas release date, having an actual trailer along with the new release date of May 20 was enough to make "Downton Abbey" fans hysterical. Twitter user @MamaRolisi was so happy she wrote "Screaming crying and everything in between. I love them so much. I will never shut up about them and I'm not sorry." Regina Bell wrote what was a common theme in the trailer's YouTube comments: "I CANNOT FREAKING WAIT! THIS HAS ME SO EXCITED. I HAVE BEEN REWATCHING PREVIOUS SEASONS SO THIS IS SUCH A TREAT."

Some fans are a little confused about a couple key points in the trailer, one being how tan Hugh Bonneville's Lord Grantham is. Isaiah Williams wrote in the YouTube comments, "Are we not going to talk about Lord Grantham's tan?"

The other point that bothered fans about the trailer was the absence of Matthew Goode, who plays Henry Talbot, the husband of Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery). While Goode appears in the credits for the film, he's missing from the official posters as well, leading people to worry about the fictional couple's marriage (via Hello Magazine). A fan named Doryble commented, "If Mary and Henry aren't together I'll be devastated!! I loved [Matthew] but they brought Henry in in such a great way and I fell in love with him as well." Fans will just have to wait until May to find out.