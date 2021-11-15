Downton Abbey: A New Era Teaser Hits All The Right Notes For Fans
The Crawleys are back and looking better than ever in the sequel film "Downton Abbey: A New Era." Fans have certainly fallen in love with the British aristocratic family and the happenings between them and their devoted staff of servants. After six seasons on TV, fans weren't quite ready to leave the story of the Crawleys behind, and neither was the series' creator, Julian Fellowes — thus came 2019's "Downton Abbey" film.
In "A New Era," the sequel film picks up right where the last one left off, with the Crawleys and their staff still reeling from a visit from the King and Queen of England. The first film ends with quite a few loose ends, including the health status of the Dowager Countess, Violet Crawley, played by the iconic Maggie Smith. In a new trailer for the upcoming film, it appears that it will address some of these lingering questions and will see the return of everyone's favorite British family.
The Crawleys and their staff are returning in the late 1920s
Judging by the trailer, it looks like the Crawleys and their staff are getting away from the bustle of the English estate to enjoy the south of France. Thankfully, the entire family is set to return, including Robert (Hugh Bonneville), Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), Branson (Allen Leech), and of course, the family's sharp-tongued matriarch, Violet (Maggie Smith). Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, Laura Haddock, and Nathalie Baye are also set to appear, although their roles are unclear (via IMDb). As the Crawleys' lives would surely go up in flames without their loyal staff, they will also be joining them in France.
In the new trailer, the Crawleys look to be transitioning into a more modern world at the end of the 1920s. There will be plenty of new fashion, music, and dancing in the new film, and it seems Branson finds himself a new bride. The last film sees Branson court Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), who turns out to be the daughter of the Queen's lady-in-waiting, and it looks like the sequel will finally give Branson a happy ending. "Downton Abbey: A New Era" appears to have all of the traits fans love from the series, such as Violet's snappy remarks and Lady Mary's girlboss energy, and fans are already praising the film in comments on the trailer's YouTube page. You can see for yourself how the Crawley's will tackle the new era when the film is released in theaters on March 18, 2022.