Downton Abbey: A New Era Teaser Hits All The Right Notes For Fans

Judging by the trailer, it looks like the Crawleys and their staff are getting away from the bustle of the English estate to enjoy the south of France. Thankfully, the entire family is set to return, including Robert (Hugh Bonneville), Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), Branson (Allen Leech), and of course, the family's sharp-tongued matriarch, Violet (Maggie Smith). Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, Laura Haddock, and Nathalie Baye are also set to appear, although their roles are unclear (via IMDb). As the Crawleys' lives would surely go up in flames without their loyal staff, they will also be joining them in France.

In the new trailer, the Crawleys look to be transitioning into a more modern world at the end of the 1920s. There will be plenty of new fashion, music, and dancing in the new film, and it seems Branson finds himself a new bride. The last film sees Branson court Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), who turns out to be the daughter of the Queen's lady-in-waiting, and it looks like the sequel will finally give Branson a happy ending. "Downton Abbey: A New Era" appears to have all of the traits fans love from the series, such as Violet's snappy remarks and Lady Mary's girlboss energy, and fans are already praising the film in comments on the trailer's YouTube page. You can see for yourself how the Crawley's will tackle the new era when the film is released in theaters on March 18, 2022.