The Surprising Thing Stephen Moyer Had To Do On The Set Of Last Survivors - Exclusive

Best known for his starring role on the wildly popular HBO series "True Blood," Stephen Moyer is no stranger to playing complex bad guys. His latest film, "Last Survivors," could be Moyer's most devious character yet.

As Troy, Moyer plays a survivalist father who has hidden his son Jake (Drew Van Acker) deep in the mountains for 20 years, due to World War III leading to the collapse of civilization. There, they live off the land, hunt and forage for food, and kill anyone who comes near their secluded cabin. It's pretty much the only life Jake has known — until his father is badly wounded and needs "outsider" medication. When Jake leaves camp for the first time in decades, he meets Henrietta (Alicia Silverstone), who inadvertently turns his world upside down.

See, Troy has been lying to his son for all these years — there was no war or disintegration of society. Everything is still pretty normal in the outside world. With the help of Henrietta, Jake quickly discovers a dark secret about his father and his life — Troy had actually tried to murder Jake's mother and then kidnapped Jake all those years earlier. It's a revelation that leaves Jake reeling, and Troy desperate to get his reclusive life back.

It's a nuanced story that left Moyer with a difficult choice as an actor: Approach the film as "I'm in a post-apocalyptic world and I'm a survivor," or have the mentality of a fugitive on the lam the whole time? It's a question the English actor answered for Looper during an exclusive interview.