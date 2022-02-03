Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer, And Drew Van Acker Talk New Thriller Last Survivors And More - Exclusive Interview

The film went in an unexpected direction. First question is for Stephen. On set, in your mind, did you approach the first half of the film as "I'm in a post-apocalyptic world and I'm a survivor," or did you have the mentality of a fugitive on the lam the whole time?

Stephen Moyer: Great question. I feel like in order to live in the present, to be in the moment, when you are working, you have to believe what you are doing. You have to believe in your character. You have to believe in your character's worth. Nobody's good or bad. You are living your normality. In his world, this horrific thing has happened 20 years before, and he is protecting his son. So, for me, it was all about creating a world in which Jake felt held and comforted and nurtured and respected, but also, my character is the father, so he is the father figure and Jake has to do what I say. In a way, he doesn't quite believe that Jake has grown up and can do things for himself. It's a lot for him to let go of, to allow Jake to become that. For me, the trauma, the obstacle was the pulling apart, letting Jake be the adult that he had become.

Drew, what was the hardest part of filming? You actually filmed during the winter in Montana, right?

Drew Van Acker: Yeah, we did, and it was cold. Very cold, for sure. We were in the elements, absolutely, but the hardest part was probably seeing Alicia's face when I burst into the room, fully nude. That was probably the hardest part for me because it was a mix of shock and awe. It was a bit of looking away, and it was very uncomfortable, you know what I mean? She's such a trooper, so ... It was more of like a [opens eyes wide] "Oh..." It was a good experience. We had some good times and, yes, it was very cold and we were fully in the elements.

Alicia Silverstone: I think if I had to look away, it was because you had a sock over your penis.

Moyer: I was surprised! I was going to say, you kept using the words "the hardest thing for you" and I was in a completely different place there. [Laughs.]

Silverstone: If he hadn't had the sock on, I definitely wouldn't have looked away.

Van Acker: Yeah, there was a sock involved...

Silverstone: It made it so silly.

Van Acker: It's always silly. It always feels almost a little bit more awkward that this is a thing, you know? ... I'm not even sure if that was the proper answer... [Laughs]

Silverstone: I don't know how we got off on that tangent. [Laughs]