China's Censors Weigh In On The Batman

Audiences have been waiting patiently to see Matt Reeves' intense take on "The Batman" for quite some time, and it's been a difficult road to the screen for the Dark Knight. Like many movies and TV shows, production on "The Batman" halted back in 2020 when the pandemic originally started causing havoc around the world. Work was derailed again in September 2020 when Robert Pattinson himself allegedly caught COVID-19 when working on the set in the U.K. So by now, DC fans are eager to see what Reeves, Pattinson and the rest of the cast have cooked up for this grimy new version of Gotham City.

In the film, the Caped Crusader will go up against the Riddler (Paul Dano) who targets the corruption at the heart of the city, and he also has a deadly obsession with the Wayne family. Batman's got a lot on his plate in this new reimagining, but thankfully, he's joined by the likes of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).

"The Batman" is set to arrive in theaters on March 4, 2022, but there's been some debate over whether the film will arrive in certain countries with stricter censorship laws — like China. Now, the country's censors have weighed in on the latest DC movie.