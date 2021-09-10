The Real Reason Why Shang-Chi And Eternals Might Not Be Released In China

In recent years, the Chinese market has become incredibly important to the fortunes of Hollywood movies; in 2020, its box office numbers surpassed that of the U.S., turning it into the world's largest movie-going market (via Variety). Yet the government in China levies incredible power over what gets shown. There's even a quota on the number of foreign films that get screened inside the country every year, which currently stands at 34 (via USA-China Today). Unfortunately, it looks like the odds that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals" will be among them may be dwindling.

The current Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and the next one have connections to the country that might make an opening desirable for fans inside China. Media outlets, including the Chinese-run Global Times, hailed Chinese-born Brit Chloe Zhao, director of "Eternals," as "the pride of China" when she won a Golden Globe for Best Director in March 2021 for "Nomadland." "Shang-Chi" features a cast of actors of Chinese descent, including Canadian Simu Liu and Hong Kong screen legend Tony Leung.

Hollywood producers have often courted these kinds of connections, because an opening in China has become a make-or-break proposition for many studios. They've even instituted what one expert in The Atlantic called "self-anticipatory censorship," as a way of making sure their movies have a better chance of making it overseas. However, the Chinese government bases its decisions on shifting conditions, making this difficult.

As a result of this unparalleled control over what its population sees, "Shang-Chi" and "Eternals" may not get to open in China.